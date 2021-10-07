Arts & Entertainment

Miss Piggy shines in Disney+ Halloween special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Miss Piggy shines in Disney+ special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'

The Muppets and a popular Disneyland attraction are joining forces for a new Halloween special on Disney+.

And while Miss Piggy doesn't have a major, starring role in this particular project, she does grace us with her porcine presence.

I've been talking to her for years and as we started our interview, I said, "You just won't age."

"No! I refuse," she said with a laugh. "Thank you, Georgie. You're so kind."

Miss Piggy is part of the ensemble cast and just one of the familiar faces you'll see in "Muppets Haunted Mansion."

Although, she sees it more like this. "I've got probably the least screen time I have ever had in a project and I still steal the show," she said.

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" may be just a little scary for kids but it'll likely be amusing for adults. That's a mix the Muppets seem to know just how to get right.

"I think we really have perfected the secret sauce," said Miss Piggy. "And with this one, in particular, yes. It, you know, we're doing a scary Halloween special but it's also a lot of fun just like, just like the ride at Disneyland."

In this special, Gonzo and Pepe find themselves at the Haunted Mansion for a party, expecting to have a great night, assuming they'll be able to figure out how to get out of this creepy place. Uh-oh!

"It is like riding the ride to watch our special," Miss Piggy said. "It kind of takes you through it step-by-step. So if you're a fan of the attraction, you're going to get a lot out of it. And if you haven't been to Disneyland, you're going to love it because it's so much like the ride and the ride is so much fun!"

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday.



MORE | Gonzo hopes no one gets scared by 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' special
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese talks to Darren Criss and Miss Piggy along with Yvette Nicole Brown and Gonzo about "Muppets Haunted Mansion" on Disney+.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthalloweendisney+ streaming servicethe muppetsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
De Blasio treated NYPD security detail like 'concierge service': DOI
Biden makes economic case for COVID vaccines
18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme
Man allegedly refusing to come down from tree in Queens
Family wants answers after 24-year-old found dead outside home
Which parts of the U.S. will be hardest hit this winter?
2 teenage boys shot inside NYC restaurant
Show More
NY, NJ, CT, PA team up to share gun crime information
Brian Laundrie's father joins in search in vast reserve in FL
Girl robbed of phone by man riding pink children's bicycle in Queens
Vax mandate looms for more NY health care workers
Terrifying video shows woman chased by stranger to her door
More TOP STORIES News