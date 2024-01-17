2 kids, 2 adults killed in possible murder-suicide in New Jersey, source says

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a source says two children and two adults were killed in a possible murder-suicide in Union, New Jersey.

The victims were found Wednesday morning in a home on Lincrest Terrace.

Members of the sheriff's department were called to the home on an unrelated issue.

They made entry after no one answered.

A neighbor said the family pretty much kept to themselves.

An investigation is being conducted by the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

