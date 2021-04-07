2 women discovered dead in restaurant day after business owner's body found in car nearby

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

On Monday morning, officers noticed a car parked in the back lot of an Enterprise facility on Morris Avenue in Union.


Police discovered the body of 45-year-old Akanni Martin inside with a gunshot wound to the head. A weapon was recovered near his body and police do not suspect foul play.

While officers were working to notify Martin's family, they noticed two people close to Martin were missing.



On Tuesday, authorities visited K & K Jamaican Restaurant on Summit Avenue, which is co-owned by Martin.

They discovered the bodies of 39-year-old Karen Lemaitre, the mother of Martin's children, and her sister, 41-year-old Wanita Joffer.

Their deaths have both been ruled a homicide.

The family lived across the street from the restaurant and a neighbor described them as peaceful.

"They were very good people, a very nice family of kids always out here playing," David Dennis said. "I am very, very surprised and that's a shocker to me."

The case is being investigated by the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

