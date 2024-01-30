Water restored to Murray Hill apartment buildings as residents await heat

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents in five Murray Hill apartment buildings are waking up Tuesday without heat, a problem that has persisted for five days.

At around 4 a.m. Tuesday, water was restored to those buildings. Officials say Con Edison should be turning on the steam soon, which means residents will get heat and hot water.

Authorities say a leak started on Saturday that forced the city to shut off water and steam that the buildings use for heat.

Water and heat were temporarily restored in the buildings Monday afternoon after residents said they had been freezing inside their apartments. A half-hour later, heat and water were shut off again so workers could find and fix the leak in the water main that caused this mess.

ALSO READ | Community mourns dancer who died after eating mislabeled cookies from Stew Leonard's

Raegan Medgie has the story.

"Con Edison has isolated a section of the steam main, affecting service to five customers, due to water from a water main leak entering our underground steam vault and creating a potentially dangerous condition," Con Edison said in a statement. "We are on the scene and will restore steam service once the water leak is repaired and it is safe to do so."

Con Edison clarified that each of the affected buildings represents one customer.

The city hasn't said what the exact problem is, but it has closed at least one restaurant and left a lot of people who live in the high rises along Third Avenue, in the cold.

"I went to the gym this morning to shower, I was hoping it would be fixed by now, but we'll see," one resident said.

While some of the people Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan met out on the street have some options for a shower and heat, others were worried about the older residents in the building that may not have access to alternatives.

"I don't want to get out of bed, my hair is filthy. So far, it's like 'It's coming on in an hour,' ' It's coming on in another hour,'" another resident said.

Con Edison says they hope to have heat restored later Tuesday morning.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.