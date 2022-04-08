Museum of Illusions opens in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- If you've ever wanted somebody's head on a platter, the new Museum of Illusions in Philadelphia offers that chance.Einstein will appear to follow you everywhere you walk. There is an Elfreth's Alley building that gives the illusion you're hanging from a windowsill, and the vortex tunnel will fool your brain and your vestibular system.The Museum of illusion started in 2015 in Zagreb, Croatia, and now there's over 35 locations worldwide.It's part education /part entertainment, as you have fun while learning a thing or two about vision, perception and the human brain.