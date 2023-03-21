Happy 40th to the compact disc

It's now officially 40 years since the first compact disc debuted in the U.S.

Music lovers rejoice.

This summer marks 40 years since the arrival of Bruce Springsteen's seminal Born in the U.S.A. album, but the milestone is just a tip of the iceberg for music lovers across the country.

It's now 40 years since CDs, or compact discs as they are formally known as, debuted in the U.S. The first compact disc was released in Japan in October 1982, but didn't arrive in the U.S. until March 1983.

Upon its arrival in the U.S., the CD served as the alternative to the then-popular vinyl and cassette musical formats, before eventually usurping the two in sales by the late 1980s.

Fun music fact: Springsteen's iconic Born album was the first compact disc manufactured in the U.S.

ALSO READ | Stars talk skating into 'Saturdays' on Disney Channel, shining in the spotlight

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.