Mystery solved: Woman's remains ID'd after grisly find in Bronx in July

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was discovered in the Bronx over the summer.

Authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Bronx resident Rachel Lopez.

Her remains were discovered back on July 27, in the back of a building on Intervale Avenue.

Police ruled her death a homicide.

So far there are no suspects in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

