Business

New Jersey Nabisco factory to shut down Friday

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Morning Update

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A well-known company, which makes cookies and crackers under the Nabisco brand, is closing down a historic factory in New Jersey on Friday.

Mondelez International announced back in February that it would close its Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn, as well as a factory in Atlanta, Georgia.

They say the decision comes as the company focuses its "U.S. biscuit manufacturing footprint to better meet changing consumer needs and growth opportunities."

The Nabisco plant on Route 208 had been a staple in Bergen County. It was the largest producer of Oreos and employs 600 people.



Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso had said that the smell of fresh-baked cookies is a part of the town and that those cookies represent hundreds of jobs for the residents and surrounding communities.

The company will now focus its operations in Virginia, Chicago, and Portland.

ALSO READ | Help protect the piping plovers and their adorable chicks
EMBED More News Videos

Anyone visiting the Tri-State Area's bountiful shorelines have probably seen cordoned off areas of piping plovers, so as not to disturb bird breeding grounds.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfair lawnbergen countyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newscookiesfoodcareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD battle ongoing violence, gang war in NYC as Cuomo, Adams meet
2 bodies found at former Versace mansion
Surgeon general calls misinformation 'urgent threat' to public health
Spray sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
Judge denies adding rape charges in Kristin Smart case
Tri-State battles pockets of areas with low vaccination rates
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid
Show More
Tips to beat the heat amid rising summer temperatures
COVID Updates LIVE: Mayor de Blasio holds daily briefing
Earn $100K as McCormick's new Director of Taco Relations
First child tax credit payments have been sent | What you need to know
Fotis Dulos lawyers banned from discussing case for 40 years
More TOP STORIES News