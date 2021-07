New Jersey Nabisco factory to shut down Friday

EMBED >More News Videos Anyone visiting the Tri-State Area's bountiful shorelines have probably seen cordoned off areas of piping plovers, so as not to disturb bird breeding grounds.

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A well-known company, which makes cookies and crackers under the Nabisco brand, is closing down a historic factory in New Jersey on Friday.Mondelez International announced back in February that it would close its Nabisco plant in Fair Lawn, as well as a factory in Atlanta, Georgia.They say the decision comes as the company focuses its "U.S. biscuit manufacturing footprint to better meet changing consumer needs and growth opportunities."The Nabisco plant on Route 208 had been a staple in Bergen County. It was the largest producer of Oreos and employs 600 people.Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso had said that the smell of fresh-baked cookies is a part of the town and that those cookies represent hundreds of jobs for the residents and surrounding communities.The company will now focus its operations in Virginia, Chicago, and Portland.----------