The Oscar nominated short film "Nai Nai & Wai Po," and it's unlikely stars head to Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- "They are movie stars. I joke about it like they are my movie stars!" That's Sean Wang talking about his two grandmothers, the stars of his celebrated short, "Nai Nai & Wai Po," when he recently sat down with On the Red Carpet.

The film centers around the daily life of his stars, who at an advanced age make an ordinary life seem extraordinary. Despite their age, and lack of experience, Wang says the two were easy to work with. "No one has ever really given them the opportunity to play like this and I think for us we didn't have to yank it out of them, it was already there."

The film made its world premiere at SXSW where it received both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. And now it has reached the pinnacle of awards season, an Oscar nomination.

"Saying the sentence out loud is insane," he says "my grandmothers are nominated." And if they win Wang has a special celebration planned, "we need to bring the grandmas on stage for a dance party. Forty five seconds no speech, just dancing."

"Nai Nai & Wai Po" premieres on Disney+ on February 9th.