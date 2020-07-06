Arrest made in Bronx shooting death of 17-year-old basketball player Brandon Hendricks

Hendricks was gunned down on Davidson Avenue in Morris Heights a week ago (June 28, 2020). Police say he was an innocent bystander.
He graduated from high school just days ago and was on his way to college at St. John's.
Now the community ripped apart by COVID-19 and roiled by protest is molten with anger.
"We have to stand and bury one of our own because of one of our own, that's unacceptable and it's unsustainable," community activist Kirsten John Foy said.
RELATED: At least 11 killed, dozens wounded in NYC shootings
Hendricks' mother did her part to raise a great kid. But all she has for it now is burning, unrelenting grief.
"You took away my life, you have no idea what you did to me," Eve Hendricks said during a vigil last week. "My son has my heart. Nobody knows how I feel, I don't know how I feel."
According to Ellison, Hendricks' mother would often say "I gotta get him out of this neighborhood."
"You do all you can. You force the kid to get good grades. You treat him like he's on top of the world. And he's done everything we've asked for. And his reward should not be an early death," Ellison said.
Hendricks was a star on the hardwood, but more importantly, a star off the court too.
"It's been instilled in him since childhood that he had to go to college," Ellison said. "He knew that that was the goal, it was his responsibility to study hard and get the grades to do it. He's won a couple of basketball awards for being high in his academic stuff."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts