How to find free Narcan in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the overdose crisis in New York City reaches historic levels, the city's Health Commissioner is urging everyone to carry the emergency drug Naloxone, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, at all times. It's the drug that can be administered to reverse the effects of an overdose.

More than 3,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2022 in the city with fentanyl detected in a majority of those deaths. That means one person is dying of an overdose in New York City every three hours.

"This is a call to action for New Yorkers to be prepared to learn the signs of an overdose and to be equipped and trained on how to use fentanyl and certainly, our health department is doing everything we can to make that a reality," said Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan.

The city has now made buying or getting a free Narcan kit easier. There are public health vending machines and 11 pharmacies in New York City now offer free Narcan. The list of those pharmacies is located here https://www.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/basas/naloxone-list-of-pharmacy.pdf

Also, there are many pharmacies that are now carrying the drug that you can purchase. It's typically located behind the counter and you don't need an ID to purchase. A map of those pharmacies selling the drug is located here https://a816-healthpsi.nyc.gov/NYCHealthMap/home/ByServices?services=2

Plus, there are a handful of non-profits and organizations that are offering free naloxone kits in the tri-state area. More information can be found here https://www.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/basas/naloxone-list-of-prevention-programs.pdf

