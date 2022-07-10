u.s. & world

Naomi Campbell receives honorary doctorate: 'Never Quit'

"Never let anyone change the way you feel, change the course of what you and your vision and what you want for yourself," she said
By Angeline Jane Bernabe
Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl

Naomi Campbell earned an honorary PhD Thursday from the University of the Creative Arts in London for her work in fashion.

The supermodel, who rocked a beige jumpsuit and leather boots with her cap and gown, took the stage during the graduation ceremony of UCA Epsom students at The Royal Festival Hall and shared some advice with the graduates.


"Never let anyone change the way you feel, change the course of what you and your vision and what you want for yourself," she said.

Campbell also noted how she was raised by a group of "very strong women," including her mom, sisters and grandmother, as well as "three Ds" for success: dedication, determination and drive.


"Never quit," Campbell added.

Earlier this week, the supermodel, who is also an actress, activist, singer and businesswoman, joined Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman on the runway in the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.
