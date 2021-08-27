Sports

Reigning U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka returns to childhood tennis court in NYC

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Naomi Osaka returns to childhood tennis court in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Reigning U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka was back on the tennis courts in Queens where she started to practice her play Thursday.

But this time she shared the court with kids who were once like her.

"I started to watch her when I started playing tennis. She was really good," Queens resident Natasha Leon said.

"It's amazing, especially because she's a Black woman. It's really inspiringto me," Aaliyah Thompson of Queens said.

Even her childhood coach, Billy Meeks, is in awe of what Osaka has become.

"You want me to cry? I just meet her and mommy, daddy, her sister. That's my girl," Meeks said.

RELATED | Naomi Osaka says she'll donate tournament prize money to Haiti earthquake relief

Osaka returned to Det. Keith Williams Park in Jamaica to check out the court that was recently refurbished by the sports drink company Bodyarmor with some of the young athletes in the Naomi Osaka Play Academy.

Many of the children were ecstatic to get a chance to play with the tennis pro herself.

"This is where we promote the game of tennis and to give the students in the neighborhood something to do," Liberty Tennis' Sharon Simmond said.

Liberty Tennis is a non-profit local group that has been teaching inner-city kids, allowing one child at a time the opportunity to dream big and pay it forward.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsjamaicaqueensnew york citywomen athletesus openathletesnyc parkssportstennissports equipment
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks as death toll over 160
Teen held in LA in connection with Queens basketball court murder
Woman hospitalized with COVID comes home to find husband dead
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid with storms
Nest filled with nearly 1,500 'murder hornets' destroyed
51-year-old man found fatally stabbed on Brooklyn sidewalk
Amid push to get Harlem protected, Melba's hosts COVID-19 vaccine site
Show More
Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 speaks out
Suspect arrested after New Jersey couple stabbed to death
Pilot uses helicopter to rescue 17 from deadly Tennessee floods
'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery appeals latest defeat
Brooklyn community mourns 6-year-old killed by wrong-way driver
More TOP STORIES News