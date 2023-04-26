Nassau County strikes deal with Las Vegas Sands to bring casino to area

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County reached a lease agreement with Las Vegas Sands that gives them control over the Nassau Coliseum site.

The county will get a lump sum payment, as well as annual revenues to the county and Hempstead and surrounding communities exceeding $100 million per year

Hofstra University and residents who have formed a group named "Say No to the Casino" are against the casino plans, saying it will only bring in more crime and traffic.

Nassau Community College supports the project and already has a partnership in place with the casino-resort company.

Sands wants to build a $4 billion "integrated resort" on the 72-acre site, commonly known as the Nassau Hub, that would include a casino, hotel rooms, ballrooms and conference spaces, live entertainment venue, restaurants, health club and spa.

The company intends to apply for a New York commercial gaming license at a $500 million cost, and must have control of the site to apply.

About a dozen entities are vying for three available licenses in the downstate region, which includes New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

