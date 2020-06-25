Nassau County man accused of threatening, touching sleeping girl

NORTH LAWRENCE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police in Nassau County say they arrested a man for forcibly touching a girl in her own bed.Norbin Mayorga, 30, is accused of breaking into a home in North Lawrence Wednesday morning through an unlocked window.Police say he then sat on the girl's bed, while her brother slept in the same room.The suspect then took out a knife, and said he would kill the girl and her brother if she screamed, police added.When the girl screamed, the suspect ran off. He was later arrested at his home.Mayorga is charged with first degree burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and forcible touching.He is due in court in Mineola on Thursday.----------