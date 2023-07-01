Nassau County closes Morgan Beach to bathing due to elevated bacteria levels

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- In a news that is sure to disrupt Fourth of July weekend plans, one beach on Long Island due to bacteria.

Morgan Beach in Nassau County was found to have elevated bacteria levels, prompting Nassau County Department of Health to close the beach to bathing on Saturday.

The beach will remain closed until testing indicates the bacteria levels are within acceptable limits.

For the latest on beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.

