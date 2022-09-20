4 Nassau County police officers honored after scary incident involving alleged gang members

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island -- Four Nassau County police officers were honored Monday after a scary incident involving alleged gang members.

The officers spotted a suspicious vehicle last month during an investigation at the Edgewood Motel in Westbury.

When they stopped the vehicle, police say they noticed a passenger in trouble.

"Clearly our officers could see that there was criminal activity. I can't praise him enough for interpreting a serious situation, for taking appropriate action, and in all likelihood preventing the victim from losing his life. Officers well done," said Nassau Deputy Commissioner Kevin Smith.

Police charged the gang members with multiple felonies including robbery and kidnapping.

Officers Kyle Fagan and John Ingardia, along with detectives Christopher Ingram and Ryan Haden, were saluted for their quick, heroic actions as the Nassau County Legislature's Top Cops for September 2022.

