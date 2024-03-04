Fate of Nassau University Medical Center hangs in balance amid renewed calls for new leadership

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- Democrats in the Nassau County legislature came together Monday to renew their calls for a change in leadership at the Nassau University Medical Center.

A new report shows the hospital is at risk of running out of money just weeks from now.

"The County will be on the hook and therefore the taxpayers will be on the hook for the debt that is looming in just a few weeks if the hospital fails," Nassau County Legislator Debbie Mulé said.

Nassau County legislators as well as the NAACP are demanding the county executive Bruce Blakeman terminate his appointed hospital chairman, Matthew Bruderman, accusing him of a lack of transparency and mismanaging the hospital -- even taking aim at his private business.

"It had become clear to us that he was going to become a detriment to our progress in so much that he was under the weight of a SEC settlement because of malfeasance and misappropriating funds from his clients," Nassau County Legislator Siela Bynoe said.

Blakeman said state funding dropped from $189 million to $30 million within the last 10 years.

He called it a political stunt and said the chairman is not to blame.

"It's very clear what their objective is. It's to close the hospital and blame my administration," Blakeman said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state department of health issued a letter last week to the hospital after a report revealed that the finances will soon be in the red.

The State is willing to give $83 million in emergency funding only if the hospital finds a new CEO and creates a 5-year plan showing it can pay the bills.

As the only level 1 trauma and burn center on Long Island, the hospital treats more than 80,000 emergency patients and handles more than 178,000 patients every year.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.