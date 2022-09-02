Math, reading scores fall sharply for 9-year-olds in 2022: report

A new report says that math and reading scores for 9-year-olds in the U.S. fell to levels from two decades ago.

A new report says that math and reading scores for 9-year-olds in the United States fell to levels from two decades ago.

The National Center for Education Statistics released a new progress report for 2022.

It identified the COVID-19 pandemic as having a drastic impact on American school children.

This is the first national report to compare student achievement from before and after the start of the pandemic.

The organization says that overall, math scores dropped seven points and reading scores were down by five points.

It marks the largest decline in reading since 1990 and the first time math scores have ever gone down.

ALSO READ | 'It's not safe': Woman recounts harrowing attack on NYC subway

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts