3 killed, 1 injured in National Guard copter crash near US-Mexico border: officials

Three people are dead and another is injured after a National Guard helicopter crash in Texas near the US-Mexico border, officials said.

Two National Guardsmen and a U.S. Border Patrol agent were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border Friday evening, the Department of Defense's Joint Task Force North said.

A third National Guardsman was injured in the crash, the task force said.

The helicopter was a National Guard Lakota UH-72, according to a defense official.

The helicopter assigned to the federal Southwest border support mission crashed at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time Friday while conducting aviation operations near Rio Grande City, Texas, JTF-N said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The crash occurred during routine operations, President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday.

"These brave Americans dedicated their lives to protecting our nation," Biden said. "They signed up knowing the risks and believing in the mission of serving their fellow Americans by keeping our nation safe. Our gratitude is profound, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten."

He added, "We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones, as well as their colleagues in the National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol. We pray for the injured Guardsman's swift recovery.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was also assisting with the investigation.