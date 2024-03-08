National Guard, state troopers, MTA police deployed in NYC subways per Governor Hochul's plan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the state rolls out new efforts to keep New Yorkers safe, the big question is how will the city utilize the resources that are pouring in underground to combat subway crime.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a five-point plan.

One part of the plan is deploying 750 National Guard members, 250 New York State and MTA officers to flood the subway system.

The NYPD is ramping up more checks to 136 stations, but with additional boots on the ground from the state, how can they cover more territory, and hit more stations?

Eyewitness News' cameras were rolling as random checks happened at the height of rush hour at Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station.

We also observed officers catching fare beaters at Columbus Circle, while even more police officers were seen watching the platforms at 72nd Street.

As this is a multi-agency effort, the MTA says they will help, but how will they all work together?

MTA Chair Janno Lieber said the National Guard is only in "big stations" to start, insisting operations will expand to other stations.

Meanwhile, Governor Hochul on Thursday tried to clear up any concerns by saying the National Guard will not be checking bags, rather serving as support staff.

"If you take it from the prospective of Mayor Adams and the police commissioner, rather than 750 national guardsman, state police, MTA police, they would've rather had the money. They got $60 million from the Transit Authority, nd that let them flood the subway, but that's not the offer that's on the table right now," said Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller, a CNN Analyst. "They met with the state police, they're trying to figure out who is going to go where."

While a National Guard spokesperson says their personnel will not be armed with rifles during these bag checks, we have seen some concerns of the militarization of the subway system, as one NYPD chief took to social media saying the transit system is not "a war zone," and that state leaders should be working to change criminal justice laws.

Thursday night also saw teams of transit cops fanning out the busy Barclays Center in Brooklyn, waiting for scofflaw straphangers.

"Their main mission is engaging with acts of lawlessness," said NYPD Transit Bureau Deputy Chief Timothy Skretch. "That's jumping the turnstile, use of drugs in the system, urinating in the system, and all type of complaints that we get from our riders."

