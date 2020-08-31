4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean as record-setting hurricane season continues

The next storm that strengthens into a named tropical cyclone would be named Nana and could be the earliest N-named storm ever, which is becoming the norm this season.
The 2020 hurricane season is shaping up to be one of the most active on record. So far this season, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, and Marco all set records for being the earliest of their respective letters to ever form.
That means this season is on pace to break the record for most named storms ever. The previous record for most named storms happened in 2005 when 27 named storms formed, including 14 hurricanes.
Plus, the historical peak of hurricane season has not even arrived yet. That occurs Sept. 15.
Next potential storm
A tropical wave off the Georgia coast has a 70 percent chance to become a named tropical storm in the next five days.
The National Hurricane Center said it expects the system to become a tropical storm by the middle of the week, but even if it does, it is supposed to continue tracking away from the East Coast.
A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea has an 80 percent chance to become a named tropical storm in the next five days.
This system reaches more conducive conditions slightly ahead of the tropical wave off the coast of Georgia. It's moving west at 15-20 miles per hour and could strengthen in the coming days.
People in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and the Yucatan peninsula has been urged to keep a close eye on this system's development.
The other two tropical waves have much lower chances of developing into tropical storms in the next five days. One is located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean; the other is still forming over the west coast of Africa.
At this time, both storms are just being monitored as they move west into the Atlantic Ocean.