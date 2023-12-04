New Jersey home decorated for iconic Christmas movie hosts event to give back

The proceeds and toys collected at the event will benefit the nonprofit organization George's House.

MULLICA HILL, New Jersey (WABC) -- Actor Chevy Chase made an appearance in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, on Sunday to light up a house for Christmas, just like he did in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

The special occasion attracted a crowd of fans who love the Christmas classic movie.

"I love all of you. So great that you came out to this, it's very, very nice of you," said Chase as he addressed the crowd.

The event at Harbaugh Village started with a screening of the iconic holiday film.

"It's just a fantastic location and people just have a ball when they come here," said Mike Hallahan from Oak Valley, New Jersey.

After the movie, the festivities moved outside for the George's House Lighting Ceremony, and Chase did the honors of lighting up the home.

Its mission is to help children and families in need through toy donations and transitional housing to get them back on their feet. The nonprofit's founder says he started this idea years ago, decorating his own home with a "Christmas vacation" theme.

"Look at what this has turned into, we started a charity called George's House," said Steve Harbaugh, the nonprofit's founder.

Now, it's expanded to a whole village where people who also love the movie can come and celebrate and even dress up as the characters.

"It's a big deal to all of us, it's a wonderful thing to do to give back," said Tim Jennings.

Families said they loved spending time together.

"We went ice skating for the first time. We got to see Santa and the Grinch, Olaf, it's a good event for families," said Janine Brangan from Deptford, New Jersey.

The charity believes every child deserves a toy at Christmas and a home to spend it in.

It just raised $350,000 this past year to build George's House.

