National Night Out aims to build trust between police and communities

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Communities across the country are marking the National Night Out Against Crime, an annual event focused on promoting the relationship between police and the communities they serve.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams was set to attend events in all five boroughs Tuesday night, while in New Jersey, the City of Newark is hosting its own event at Weequahic Park.

In Newark, attendees will be able to enjoy free food, ice cream, giveaways, music, bouncy rides, other fun and informative activities for both children and adults, the city said.

Newark's Police Division will display its Emergency Services Unit and equipment, police horses, motorcycles, police boat, bomb truck, Segway device, and command post vehicle.

And the Fire Division will display its command vehicle, a HAZMAT vehicle, and its historic vintage fire engine.

The event is free and runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The National Night Out Against Crime was founded in 1984.

It is held every year on the first Tuesday of August and aims to build camaraderie between communities and law enforcement.

