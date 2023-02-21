How to apply for the NPRDP Scholarship program

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Applications are now open for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholarship program.

Every year, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade awards 100 scholarships valued at $2,000 each, for a total $200,000, to exceptional students of Puerto Rican descent that are making a difference in their communities.

Due in great part because of the generosity of many companies, organizations and individuals who invest in parade activities and make direct donations to the organization, the NPRDP has awarded over $1.2M in scholarships to deserving Puerto Rican Students committed to pursuing higher education.

To be eligible for scholarship consideration, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be of Puerto Rican descent.

Have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, or an equivalent high school grade;

Be a high school senior or freshman through junior in college, ages of 17 through 25;

Be enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college/university, for college students;

Have a track record of doing volunteer work or community service;

Participate in an interview with a member(s) of the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship winners from prior years are eligible to re-apply while they still fit the above criteria.

For more information and to apply, please visit the NPRDP website at www.nprdpinc.org/scholarship.