Family & Parenting

National Siblings Day 2021: Celebrate your brothers and sisters on April 10

(Shutterstock)

April 10 is an annual reason to call up your siblings and reminisce as only you can. It's National Siblings Day.

Though the day is meant as a joyous occasion like Mother's Day or Father's Day, it was inspired by tragedy. New York City woman Claudia Evart was inspired to create the Siblings Day Foundation in the mid-1990s after both of her siblings died at a young age, and she wasn't able to tell them goodbye.

She chose April 10 because it was her sister Lisette's birthday, according to the foundation website. The goal of the foundation is to make the occasion an official national holiday.

"Our mission is to help all brothers and sisters to reconnect," Evart said in a video promoting the holiday. "Cherish, love and respect your brothers and sisters. The deep bond you share is truly a special gift."

SEE ALSO: California woman finds 22 half siblings through DNA testing site

SEE ALSO: Florida woman, 20, raising 5 younger siblings surprised with new car
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildrenparentingbuzzworthysocietysocial mediawatercoolersiblingsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gusty storms trigger tornado warnings, bring hail
AccuWeather: Swift cooldown after damaging storms
Suspect in rape of woman in Central Park arrested
Eyewitness News Evening Update
Woman sought after climbing into Bronx Zoo lion exhibit a 2nd time
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
Show More
Portugal bans bosses from calling, texting employees after work hours
Santa shortage possible this holiday season amid COVID concerns
Why big-name brands are walking away from TJMaxx, Marshalls, Ross
Rocker Chris Daughtry says daughter died unexpectedly
Cali man reunited with beloved dog that went missing during NYC visit
More TOP STORIES News