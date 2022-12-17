National Wreaths Across America Day honors the fallen, those who serve

A nationwide tribute is remembering the fallen and those who serve.
Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day.
Each year, Congress designates one Saturday in December for its observance.
Arlington National Cemetery and 3,100 other locations across the country will coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies.
The tradition started in 1992.
