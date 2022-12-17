  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

National Wreaths Across America Day honors the fallen, those who serve

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Saturday, December 17, 2022 6:42PM
National Wreaths Across America Day honors the fallen
EMBED <>More Videos

Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day, a tradition started in 1992 that pays tribute to fallen service members.

A nationwide tribute is remembering the fallen and those who serve.

Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day.

Each year, Congress designates one Saturday in December for its observance.

MORE NEWS | Lincoln Square tree lit up for holiday season

Arlington National Cemetery and 3,100 other locations across the country will coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies.

The tradition started in 1992.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW