Education

School re-evaluates policy after senior denied graduation walk over Native American regalia on cap

By refusing to give over the sacred feather, Nimkii Curley watched the graduation ceremony from the stands with his family.
By Trenier Ward
EMBED <>More Videos

Evanston senior denied graduation walk for Native regalia on cap

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Nimkii Curley, a senior at Evanston Township High School, had been looking forward to graduation Sunday. And just as he was about to walk the stage, his plans were halted.

He was stopped just short of walking the stage for his diploma, and was told he wouldn't be allowed to do so unless he switched his cap and took off an item around his neck.

The 17-year-old had placed his Native American regalia on his graduation cap. He refused to switch it out or take it off.

VIDEO: Student says he was told not to mention 'Don't Say Gay' law in speech
EMBED More News Videos

Zander Moricz, a Florida high school senior, says he was threatened by school officials if he mentioned the "Don't Say Gay" bill in his graduation speech.



"It's not just, like, a decorative thing," he said. "It's a religious belief to hold these feathers sacred."

By refusing to give over the sacred feather, he instead gave up his opportunity to take part in his graduation ceremony. He watched from the stands with his family, including his mom and sister.

"It's awful, and I am so proud," said Megan Bang, mother.

VIDEO: 2 college students make history as 1st nonspeaking autistic graduates
EMBED More News Videos

David Teplitz and Hari Srinivasen make history at U.C. Berkeley as the first nonspeaking autistic graduates.



"He's always been a humongous role model for me. He's paved the way for change," said Miigis Curley, sister and fellow Evanston Township High School student.

The Evanston Township principal paid a visit to his home Monday morning, delivering his diploma in person.

"He apologized for the situation, and I appreciate that," Curley said.

Despite telling graduating students additional apparel or adornment is not allowed, in a statement school officials said they are "reviewing the graduation guidelines, particularly as they relate to acknowledging the history and stories of indigenous students."

While the family waits for official changes to be made, Nimkii said he'll be going to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study Environmental Engineering.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationevanstonhigh schoolnative americangraduationsocial mediau.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alleged shooter in unprovoked subway murder expected to surrender
Active shooter at Texas elementary school is in custody, police say
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
DA: Gang members taunted rivals in rap videos, beat bird to death
Fresh Kills landfill closure certified, transition into park continues
Man caught on camera robbing 90-year-old woman on Upper West Side
NOAA predicts above average hurricane season, releases storm names
Show More
'Immeasurable loss' felt 3 years after Jennifer Dulos disappeared
AccuWeather: Cooler with clouds and sun
2 women fatally struck in 2 hit-and-run crashes on Long Island
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
3 women flee to safety as vehicle stolen at Brooklyn gas station
More TOP STORIES News