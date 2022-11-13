Queens museum celebrates indigenous culture with dance celebration

FLORAL PARK, Queens (WABC) -- There was a celebration of indigenous culture on Sunday as part of Native American History Month.
The Queens County Farm Museum hosted an Autumn Dance Celebration.
The festival included the 'Thunderbird American Indian Dancers.'
There was also Native food and a craft market.
