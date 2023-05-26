Located on Woodcleft Canal in Freeport, the nautical mile is literally a one-mile-long strip of boating, bars and restaurants. Chantee Lans has the story.

Long Island's nautical mile in Freeport offers seafood, boating and more for the whole family

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- The nautical mile is one of Long Island's best-kept secrets and its the perfect mix of land and sea.

Freeport settled in the 1640s nestled along Nassau County's south shore.

It was originally known for oysters and fishing and over time evolved into an entertainment destination.

"You got to go into the bay and sometimes in Merrick Bay, sometimes in Baldwin Bay, there's seals around," business owner Harley House said.

Freeport also offers a variety of entertainment from theater to nightlife.

"We have some fantastic restaurants, we have bars we have charter boats," Freeport Chamber of Commerce President Ben Jackson said. "The Long Island Arts Council happens to do the concert series during the summers here."

If you're interested in seafood check out Two Cousins where they serve fresh catches every day.

There's also Braccos a 30-year-old restaurant featuring a wrap-around bar inside and outside with plenty of deck space for waterside dining.

