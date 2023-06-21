Navy Blue Angels set to perform spectacular flyover in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The United States Navy Blue Angels are set to perform a flyover Wednesday evening leading up to this weekend's New York Air Show.

The renowned flight demonstration squadron, comprised of six F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets, will show off their skills with a flight over the Hudson River, Statue of Liberty and World Trade Center.

The flyover is meant to pay tribute to the resilience and spirit of New York City.

The Blue Angels' journey will culminate at the New York Air Show, where aviation enthusiasts and fans can the aerial demonstrations up close.

The New York Air Show runs this Saturday and Sunday.

