Naya Rivera's mother opens up about the day she learned her late daughter went missing

Naya Rivera's mom opens up about the day her daughter went missing

LOS ANGELES -- The mother of the late actress Naya Rivera is sharing heartbreaking details about the moment she learned her daughter went missing while boating with her young son in Lake Piru last year.

"And it was almost like a force. I don't know what it was, but I literally - I was just pushed backwards, just screaming and I ended up in the bathroom, slammed the door. I was on the floor," Yolanda Previtire said in an exclusive interview with ABC's "Good Morning America."

It's been one year since Rivera died in an accidental drowning. The 33-year-old actress took a boat out on Lake Piru to spend an afternoon with her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, who was 4 years old at the time.

Fans lined up along a road overlooking Lake Piru in Ventura County, leaving flowers at a memorial during a vigil honoring Naya Rivera on Saturday.



Later that day, her son was found alone in the boat. He was soon reunited with his father, actor Ryan Dorsey, and other relatives. Days later, searchers found Rivera's body in the lake.

An autopsy later confirmed the "Glee" star died from accidental drowning.

Rivera's death was the third of a major cast member of "Glee," the Fox TV musical comedy that Rivera starred in from 2009 to 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

