NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know about the 2020 showcase weekend, new game format

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be held on Sunday, Feb. 16 in Chicago.
The NBA announced major changes to the All-Star format on Thursday.
The new format will honor Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others in California on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, its new format and the NBA All-Star weekend:
Two teams, one led by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the other by Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, will face off for the 69th annual game, which will air live at 8/7 p.m. CT on TNT and ESPN Radio.
James and Antetokounmpo were selected as team captains for the second consecutive season after receiving the most votes by fans, current NBA players and a media panel.
According to the new format, the NBA is turning every quarter into a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score that will decide which team wins. Scores will be reset - back to 0-0 - at the start of the second and third quarters, then restored to begin the fourth quarter.
That's where the tribute to Bryant and the No. 24 jersey he wore for the last decade of his NBA career comes into play. The team that wins the All-Star Game will be the first to reach a target score, determined by the total points the team in the lead scored in the first three quarters combined - plus 24, the obvious nod to Bryant.
For now, the new format is a one-year change, but the NBA is hopeful that the quarter-score for charity element and the target-score ending become part of the All-Star Game on a long-term basis.
During the 2020 All-Star Player Draft on Thursday, Feb. 6, James and Antetokounmpo will choose from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference.
Here's the list of players voted as starters for the showcase game:
EAST ALL-STAR STARTERS:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young
WEST ALL-STAR STARTERS:
Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, James Harden, LeBron James (captain), Kawhi Leonard
EAST ALL-STAR RESERVES:
Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo
WEST ALL-STAR RESERVES
Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Chris Paul, Brandon Ingram, Russell Westbrook
For more information, visit the NBA's 2020 All-Star Roster.
NBA ALL-STAR VOTING: HOW IT WORKS
The 10 starters are chosen by fans, current NBA players and basketball media. Fans make up 50% of the vote, with current players and media accounting for 25% respectively.
NBA coaches choose the 14 reserve players in their respective conferences, but are not allowed to select players from their own teams.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver chooses the replacement for any player who can't participate in the game, according to NBA rules.
NBA ALL-STAR DRAFT: HOW IT WORKS
The two captains will take turns drafting from a pool of 22 players that were voted as All-Stars, beginning with starters and then reserves. Each pick is made without regard for conference affiliation.
Since James received the most fan votes, he'll have the first pick in the draft's first round for starters. Antetokounmpo will have the first pick in the draft's second round for reserves.
After the round's first pick, the captains take turns until all players have been selected.
NBA ALL-STAR CHARITIES
As part of this year's All-Star Game, more than $1 million will be contributed to Chicago nonprofits. Each team will play for a Chicago charity that's selected by James and Antetokounmpo.
There's at least $500,000 for charity at stake from the game alone. Each of the first three quarters is worth $100,000 - if there's a tie, the money rolls over to the next quarter - and the final score is worth another $200,000. If one team sweeps all four quarters, the other team will receive $100,000 for its charity regardless.
ALL-STAR SATURDAY NIGHT
The Slam Dunk Contest and 3-Point Contest are each headlining events for All-Star Saturday Night.
Former slam dunk champion Dwight Howard will be returning for his fourth contest, more than a decade removed from his 2008 win.
All other contestants for the dunk and shooting competitions are still unconfirmed.
ALL-STAR WEEKEND EVENTS
Friday, Feb. 14:
12p/11a CT: NBA Rising Stars Practice
5p/4p CT: Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announcement
7p/6p CT: NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles (airing on ESPN)
9p/8p CT: NBA Rising Stars (airing on TNT)
Saturday, Feb. 15:
10:30a/9:30a CT: NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day presented by AT&T
7p/6p CT: Commissioner Adam Silver media event
8p/7p CT: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (airing on TNT)
Sunday, Feb. 16:
11a/10a CT: NBA Legends Brunch
8p/7p CT: 69th NBA All-Star Game (airing on TNT)
For more information, visit the NBA's 2020 All-Star Weekend Schedule.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.