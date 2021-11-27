NBA Players Association teams up with Nets star Blake Griffin for holiday prize giveaway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11270588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda has some simple strategies that could save you big bucks for Cyber Monday.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NBA Players Association teamed up with Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin to get fans into the holiday spirit.They offered fans a chance to win prizes and meet Griffin in person.It happened at Industry City in Sunset Park.The event kicks off 14 days of prize giveaways.The Players Association is partnering with various sponsors through December 9, to bring together fans, brands and businesses during the holidays.----------