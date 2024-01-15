Video shows man go on rampage with Bobcat tractor in Nebraska parking lot

WATCH LIVE

Monday, January 15, 2024 3:36PM
LINCOLN, Nebraska -- A wild scene played out in a Nebraska parking lot when a man behind the wheel of a tractor went on a crashing spree.

Video taken Sunday at a Home Depot parking lot in Lincoln shows the man in the Bobcat skid loader driving recklessly and slamming into several vehicles, including a police car that was trying to stop him.

Police wound up arresting the 36-year-old man behind the wheel. He's now facing assault and criminal mischief charges.

One person suffered minor injuries after having their car hit.

