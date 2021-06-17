Food & Drink

New Zealand model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

EMBED <>More Videos

Model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

Have you ever been hungry enough to eat a big burrito in one sitting? What about one weighing 2.5 pounds?

A New Zealand model and competitive eater did it in less than 90 seconds.

Nela Zisser finished the chain restaurant Mad Mex's "one-kilo burrito" in just one minute and 21 seconds. She shared the impressive feat on YouTube.

In the video, Zisser notes that she's undertaken the challenge to eat the 1.13 kg (2.5 pounds) burrito from Mad Mex a number of times in the past.

But this time, she smashed her record.

"That's insane, it's the best time I've ever gotten," Zisser says at the end of the challenge, which she shared to her YouTube channel on May 28.

Her YouTube account chronicles such food feats as wolfing down 10 Burger King Whoppers in 17 minutes, devouring a chicken and waffles tower in five minutes, and consuming a 2.2-pound jar of Nutella in under four minutes.

MORE | Competitive eater Raina Huang takes on massive 7-pound burrito
EMBED More News Videos

Can competitive eater Raina Huang eats a 7lb burrito?



MORE | 124-pound mom sets eating record by downing 13 pounds of steak
EMBED More News Videos

Molly Schuyler ate three complete steak dinners in less than 20 minutes.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcompetitioneating contestyoutubebuzzworthyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Young mother among 3 killed during bloody night in NYC; 10 shot
Man dies after jumping in East River to retrieve volleyball
Exclusive: LI basketball coach attacked during game speaks out
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
Report of glider plane down off NJ 'unfounded' after frantic search
Nominees for 2021 Jimmy Awards announced
Father and son struck by box truck in Midtown
Show More
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
'Springsteen on Broadway' vax restriction sparks controversy
Multi-alarm blaze burning in Newark
Suspect in custody after 82-year-old man knocked to ground in bodega
Message in a bottle travels across Atlantic Ocean
More TOP STORIES News