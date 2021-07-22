localish

Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!

CHICAGO -- Neon Summer Chicago, a pop-up in Chicagos Goose Island, has transformed two-acres of land into a fun hangout place with great Instagrammable photo ops!

The space features a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, an array of photo opportunities and multiple bars. We Love PopUps are the folks behind the outdoor fun-seeker selfie pop-up experience.

"The whole thing is designed to capture awesome pictures, awesome memories," said Oliver Cox, manager at Neon Summer Chicago.

The pop-up will be open to the public until the end of August. Tickets for the family-friendly pop-up start at $25.For more information, visit their website at https://neonsummerchicago.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogoose islandsummerall goodpop upfun stuffinstagramlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!
Texas-style barbecue with a SoCal twist
America's largest indoor waterpark is now open in Texas
TikTok tortoise tips scale at 175 lbs.
TOP STORIES
Massive internet outage: FedEx, Delta and McDonald's go down
Construction accident sends water shooting into the air
NYPD sergeant charged for allegedly assaulting 2 arrested suspects
Cuomo signs law raising marriage consent age to 18
Union protests NY-Presbyterian's COVID vaccine mandate for staff
Town of Hempstead boycotting Unilever over Ben & Jerry's Israel stance
Video: Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
Show More
14 charged in New Jersey gun violence crackdown
14-year-old girl drowns at Ohio water park
Man in prison for 23 years for NYC murder has conviction vacated
Police believe same assault suspect targeted 3 women at NYC park
Call for registration as 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund deadline looms
More TOP STORIES News