Unlicensed teen driver behind wheel in head-on school bus crash in New Castle, police say

NEW CASTLE, New York (WABC) -- Police say an unlicensed 16-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed head-on into a school bus on Wednesday afternoon, leaving several people injured.

Fox Lane High School was still reeling Thursday from the crash that left three students fighting for their lives.

The collision happened just after dismissal around 2:15 p.m. on Lake Road near Crow Hill Road in New Castle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the 16-year-old driver had three passengers in the car and was traveling southbound on Lake Road when the vehicle lost control while rounding a curve.

The Honda Accord then crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus.

All four people in the vehicle were taken to Westchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear how many people were on the school bus or how many bus passengers were injured, but Westchester Medical said as of Thursday morning they were caring for nine patients.

Of those injured, two were serious, three were critical and four were in fair condition.

Bedford Central School District's crisis team was working with students.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ | Report finds 50% of working-age New Yorkers don't earn enough to meet basic needs

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip