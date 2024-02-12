Dyson unveils new revolutionary professional hair dryer during New York Fashion Week

Dyson has unveiled a revolutionary new hair dryer that was debuted at New York Fashion Week.

It's called the "Dyson Supersonic R Professional" and it will only be available to professional hairstylists for now.

The R-shaped design has been made to fix an industry-wide problem and help prevent strain-related injuries, such as carpal tunnel syndrome.

It's made to be lighter and more easily maneuverable so stylists can easily use it from all angles.

Dyson says the unique curve also helps provide higher air pressure.

The hair dryer will be selling for $569.