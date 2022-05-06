Traffic

Driver arrested for DUI, another driver on the run after deadly Bronx crash

By Mark Crudele, Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver arrested for DUI after 3-car crash in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A fiery three-car crash on the New England Thruway in the Bronx killed one person, while another driver fled and a third was arrested.

A northbound BMW crashed into the center median and exploded into flames at Baychester Avenue, coming to a rest on the Exit 12 ramp at around 4:05 a.m. Friday.


Two other vehicles, a Toyota Camry and Dodge Durango SUV, collided while attempting to avoid the crashed BMW.

The Camry overturned and a 25-year-old rear passenger was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.

The driver of Dodge was placed under arrested for driving while intoxicated.



The driver of the BMW, who escaped the initial crash and fire, fled on foot. So far, they have not been found or arrested.


The northbound lanes on the New England Thruway were closed for the investigation but slowly began to reopen later in the morning.

ALSO READ | Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a 'witch' who cursed him: NYPD
EMBED More News Videos

Giuseppe Canzani, charged in a fatal shooting in Queens, reportedly said victim Anna Torres was a "witch" who had cursed him to his death. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbronxnew york citytraffic fatalitiesduifatal crashnew england thruwaydui crash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Vote proposes largest rent hike for NYC apartments in nearly a decade
Man confesses to Queens murder, called victim a 'witch': NYPD
LIVE | Eyewitness News This Morning
NYC not ruling out return of mask mandates COVID cases rise
AccuWeather: Rain returns
NYPD officer stabbed by man wielding 16-inch knife in Brooklyn
Man shot, another stabbed during violent incident in the Bronx
Show More
Dave Chappelle attacked: Suspect now facing 4 misdemeanor charges
Defenders inside Ukrainian steel mill refuse to surrender
FDA restricts Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk
NY teen allegedly threatens student with knife, hits person with car
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
More TOP STORIES News