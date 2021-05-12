Firefighter killed, 3 others injured, battling blaze in New Haven, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A firefighter has died while battling a blaze in New Haven, Connecticut.

Three others firefighters were injured, one critically, in the fire, which broke out at 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Valley Street.



Two firefighters and one occupant had to be pulled from the two-and-a-half story home.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

