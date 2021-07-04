Society

Fourth of July 'Caravan for Heroes' honors frontline workers in Montclair, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Independence Day celebrations came a day early for residents of Montclair, New Jersey.

A Fourth of July 'Caravan for Heroes' wound through the streets on Saturday morning to honor frontline workers, organizations, and businesses that helped the community throughout the pandemic.


It ended at Glenfield Middle School, where teacher Dan Gill was recognized for his more than 50 years of service for the students of Montclair.

Gill was supposed to be grand marshal of last year's Fourth of July parade, but it was canceled, so organizers of Saturday's event were happy to celebrate him a year later.

More TOP STORIES News