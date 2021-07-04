Fourth of July 'Caravan for Heroes' honors frontline workers in Montclair, New Jersey

A Fourth of July 'Caravan for Heroes' wound through the streets on Saturday morning to honor frontline workers, organizations, and businesses that helped the community throughout the pandemic.
It ended at Glenfield Middle School, where teacher Dan Gill was recognized for his more than 50 years of service for the students of Montclair.
Gill was supposed to be grand marshal of last year's Fourth of July parade, but it was canceled, so organizers of Saturday's event were happy to celebrate him a year later.
READ MORE | Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip