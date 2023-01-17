  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Baby alligator found abandoned in empty lot in New Jersey

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 2:05AM
Baby alligator found abandoned in empty lot in New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

A baby alligator was found abandoned in an empty lot in Neptune, New Jersey.

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An alligator was found in a plastic container in Monmouth County.

Angel Rosario saw the container on Sunday night next to his home in Neptune.

Rosario contacted animal control and officers brought the young, three-foot alligator back to a shelter.

There is no word on who owned the gator or why it was abandoned.

It's illegal for New Jersey residents to keep an alligator.

ALSO READ | Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW