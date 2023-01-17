Baby alligator found abandoned in empty lot in New Jersey

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An alligator was found in a plastic container in Monmouth County.
Angel Rosario saw the container on Sunday night next to his home in Neptune.
Rosario contacted animal control and officers brought the young, three-foot alligator back to a shelter.
There is no word on who owned the gator or why it was abandoned.
It's illegal for New Jersey residents to keep an alligator.
