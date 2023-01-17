Baby alligator found abandoned in empty lot in New Jersey

A baby alligator was found abandoned in an empty lot in Neptune, New Jersey.

NEPTUNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- An alligator was found in a plastic container in Monmouth County.

Angel Rosario saw the container on Sunday night next to his home in Neptune.

Rosario contacted animal control and officers brought the young, three-foot alligator back to a shelter.

There is no word on who owned the gator or why it was abandoned.

It's illegal for New Jersey residents to keep an alligator.

