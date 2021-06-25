Society

'Chief for a Day' builds lasting friendships with kids, police officers in NJ

By
'Chief for a Day' builds lasting friendships with kids, officers in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Friday is the day some special kids have been waiting for.

It is huge for the kids, the police departments, and their chiefs, who ceremoniously step aside and hand over the title of chief to their dressed-for-the-occasion new bosses.

'Chief for a Day' is organized by the Bergen County Sheriff's Office -- who also welcomed a new man in uniform.



"We love helping kids," said Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton.

The friendships built with the kids during the event started long before Friday for a special reason.

"When three years ago, the former chief found out my son didn't have any friends at school, so they made a special birthday for him, and that's when we became friends," said Maya Haikin.

Addison, Chief for a day in Carlstadt, is a tough and beautiful survivor.

"She was diagnosed with diabetes leukemia and celiac. She wore her uniform to school, and wore it all week -- so excited to be chief for the day," said Addison's mother, Christie Stallone.

Pictures, games, and a picnic wrapped up the day at the office for the children, and the departments protecting and serving in this special way.

ALSO READ | Streets renamed for Isley Brothers in 2 New Jersey towns
Teaneck and Englewood held dual ceremonies Thursday to honor the Isley Brothers.



Related topics:
societyhackensackbergen countypolice chiefpolice officerpolice
