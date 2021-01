Be Kind: New Jersey volunteers build remote learning desks for students

EMBED >More News Videos Toni Yates has more on how members of the community are stepping up to help small businesses.

WESTWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Remote learning is not easy or comfortable for children if they do not have a proper desk at home.Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County made some desks for students.Twenty students from the Fanny M. Hillers School in Hackensack picked up their desks on Saturday from 'Habitat Bergen Restore.'It costs approximately 35 dollars to build each desk.You can donate to the effort at Habitat Bergen --------------------