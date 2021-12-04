New Jersey college freshman found after disappearing without phone, belongings

By Eyewitness News
NJ college freshman vanishes without phone, belongings

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A college student from New Jersey who was missing for 48 hours after vanishing without her belongings has been found and is said to be safe.

Morgan Panzer, 19, of Nutley disappeared while at Bergen Community College on Wednesday.

Panzer's phone and her backpack were found in the cafeteria. There was also a note saying she was leaving for three weeks - and not to look for her.

Police said Friday that Panzer had been located and they thanked the public for their assistance.



