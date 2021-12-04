New Jersey college freshman found after disappearing without phone, belongings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11297523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sonia Rincon reports, as we learn more about the two men who were randomly stabbed, one fatally, by the same knife-wielding suspect.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A college student from New Jersey who was missing for 48 hours after vanishing without her belongings has been found and is said to be safe.Morgan Panzer, 19, of Nutley disappeared while at Bergen Community College on Wednesday.Panzer's phone and her backpack were found in the cafeteria. There was also a note saying she was leaving for three weeks - and not to look for her.Police said Friday that Panzer had been located and they thanked the public for their assistance.----------