Coronavirus

New Jersey tops 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since May

"Get vaccinated and let's end this," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Date set for NJ school workers, state employees to get vaccinated

TRENTON, New Jersey -- For the first time since May there are more than 1,000 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the state of New Jersey.

A chart from New Jersey's COVID-19 website shows 1,012 people hospitalized as of Tuesday.

The last time the state reported more than 1,000 hospitalizations was on May 11.

"We've come too far to go backward. Data shows the vaccines continue to be highly effective against hospitalization. Get vaccinated and let's end this," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

Murphy included a link for the state's vaccination appointment finder.

New Jersey leads the region in COVID-19 vaccination numbers, with nearly 73% of adults 18+ fully immunized.



RELATED: Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay $200 monthly charge
VACCINE MANDATE FOR SCHOOL WORKERS, STATE EMPLOYEES


This update comes days after Murphy ordered that all school workers and state employees in New Jersey be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo frequent testing.

In a news conference on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said those workers must be vaccinated by October 18.

Anyone who is not vaccinated by then will have to undergo regular testing. Murphy said that testing will be a minimum of once to twice each week.

"We're continuing to do all we can to ensure a safe start to the school year. Strong masking and vaccination protocols, in tandem with other safety measures, are our best consolidated tool for keeping our schools open for full-time, in-person instruction," Murphy said on Monday.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson booster shot generates huge spike in COVID antibodies, company says

national geographic covid newsletter sign up




MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseytrentonhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 vaccine less protective against delta, lowers risk: CDC
Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay $200 a month
From CVS to Goldman Sachs, FDA move prompts vaccine mandates
COVID Updates: US citizens hospitalized could double by mid-September
TOP STORIES
Hochul adds 12,000 deaths to publicized COVID tally
State Sen. Brian Benjamin is frontrunner for Hochul's lt. gov: Source
2-year-old shoved to ground in seemingly random attack
COVID cases in kids highest since winter surge
COVID Updates: US citizens hospitalized could double by mid-September
7 firefighters hurt battling multi-alarm house fire
Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay $200 a month
Show More
These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
Driver charged after fatally hitting 6-year-old girl in Brooklyn
Serena Williams announces she won't play in US Open
Times Square Ferris wheel opens for limited run
AccuWeather: Dangerous heat, humidity
More TOP STORIES News