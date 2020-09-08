Passengers can now take COVID test at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- COVID tests are now available for passengers at Newark Airport."You are going to be able to come in as a passenger and get tested, or an employee. You could get the COVID test or the antibody," says Port Authority Chair Kevin O'Toole.Easier testing means more testing."Passengers arriving or departing can get a test - antibody test or PCR molecular test," added XpresCheck CEO Doug Satzman.The goal is to make sure passengers feel safe enough to fly again.Right now, the test they offer is the somewhat uncomfortable longer swab test with results in 2-3 days. In three weeks, they expect to have the rapid test, which lets us know in 15 minutes. There is no word yet on a timeline for the saliva test.Travelers are invited to get tested with or without an appointment.Eyewitness News looked at appointments, and they were available all afternoon - $75 for a COVID test, $90 for COVID plus antibody, but medical insurance is expected to cover for passengers and airport employees. The goal is to bring back the number of people flying."The numbers usually out of here ran 240,000 passengers per day, but on April 16 they dropped down to 3,800, down 99% on one day - now Newark is coming back," said O'Toole.----------