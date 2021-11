EMBED >More News Videos A search is underway for a 7-year-old in Queens who was in a vehicle that was carjacked.

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car slammed into the side of a bank in New Jersey.The crash happened Sunday evening at Provident Bank on River Road in Fair Lawn.The impact of the crash damaged the building, knocking bricks from one side of the structure.There is no word on any injuries, or the circumstances leading up to the crash.----------