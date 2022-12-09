NJ Devils visit Newark Beth Israel to spread holiday cheer to cancer patients

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An angel teamed up with the New Jersey Devils on Thursday to bring holiday cheer to patients at the pediatric cancer unit at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Grace Eline, founder of the WITH Grace Initiative, and survivor of brain cancer, created a holiday light display for the hospital. The display includes a giving tree, wreath and lights to fill the reception area.

NJ Devils players Jack Hughes, Miles Wood, Erik Haula and MacKenzie Blackwood joined Eline on Thursday in the spirit of the season.

Eline received life-saving care at Beth Israel. She was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare brain tumor. Now, at age 13, she shows no evidence of the disease. She now works to be a voice for kids with cancer.

She said she hoped the kids were excited to meet the hockey players, and that they found comfort in the happy and festive decorations.

